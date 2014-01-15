Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, boosted by blue chips

HANOI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.84 percent on Wednesday, the ninth straight gain, as investors bought several blue chips with expectation the government would soon allow foreign investors to own more in listed firms, analysts said. Shares of the companies, in which foreign holdings are at limit, advanced. Sai Gon Securities Incorp rose 5.13 percent, technology firm FPT increased 1.63 percent and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp gained 0.96 percent. The government could raise foreign ownership limit to 60 percent, from 49 percent now, in some listed firm within two weeks, analysts said. Investors also bought speculative stocks in the real estate sector, after a Rockefeller firm has agreed to develop a $2.5 billion resort project in Vietnam. Shares of property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp jumped 6.15 percent, while its volume hit a record high of 23.1 million shares, Reuters data showed. The index, which has advanced for nine consecutive sessions, might rise beyond its resistance level of 530-533 points within two weeks, analysts said. The political crisis in Thailand has also prompted foreign investors to search opportunity in Vietnam's stock market, analysts said. The VN Index is Southeast Asia's best performer in 2013. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 526.68 PREV. CLOSE 522.31 % CHANGE 0.84% HIGH 527.09 LOW 522.45 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.211 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.812 Change (%) 1-year 13.801 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)