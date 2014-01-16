FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday, boosted by earnings
January 16, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday, boosted by earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.74 percent at the break on Thursday, boosted by
gains in blue chip firms with solid corporate earnings, an
analyst said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gain, with shares jumping 4.08 percent, followed by food
producer Ma San Group that rose 2.89 percent.
    PetroVietNam Gas posted a net profit of nearly 12 trillion
dong ($569 million) in 2013, up 21 percent from the previous
year, said the PetroTimes newspaper run by state oil and gas
group Petrovietnam.
    Steel producer Hoa Phat Group advanced 1.74 percent
and property firm HAGL also increased 0.95 percent.
    The index is likely to further rise in the short term as
good earnings of big cap firms would lend support, said deputy
manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       530.58            
              PREV. CLOSE       526.68            
                 % CHANGE        0.74%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       532.87            
                      LOW        527.9            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.075            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.246            
        Change (%) 1-year       14.143            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

