Vietnam index hits 3-1/2-yr high, blue chips lead
January 16, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index hits 3-1/2-yr high, blue chips lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 1.3 percent to 533.54 points, its highest since May
2010, lifted by gains in blue chip firms with good corporate
earnings, analysts said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest
listed firm, rose 4.76 percent to its record high of 77,000 dong
($3.7) each. 
    The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm earned a net profit of
nearly 12 trillion dong, beating its own annual target by 53
percent, it said in a statement early this month.
    Investors also bought other blue chips with expected solid
earnings, analysts said. Food producer Ma San Group 
rose 3.47 percent and steel producer Hoa Phat Group 
climbed 3.26 percent.
    The VN Index gained strongly in recent sessions, mainly
thanks to foreign investors' buying of blue chips, analysts
said. The index, Southeast Asia's best performer last year, has
risen 10 sessions in a row. 
    The index reached the highest level since May 11, 2010 when
it was 534.36 points. 
    Foreign investors, who are major buyers of blue chips and
tend to invest strongly in Vietnamese stocks during the first
quarter of a year, have been net buyers so far this month,
according to analysts and the exchange's data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT).
                 VN Index       533.54            
              PREV. CLOSE       526.68            
                 % CHANGE        1.30%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       533.54            
                      LOW        527.9            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.075            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.246            
        Change (%) 1-year       14.143            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
