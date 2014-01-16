Vietnam index hits 3-1/2-yr high, blue chips lead

HANOI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1.3 percent to 533.54 points, its highest since May 2010, lifted by gains in blue chip firms with good corporate earnings, analysts said. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, rose 4.76 percent to its record high of 77,000 dong ($3.7) each. The Ho Chi Minh City-based firm earned a net profit of nearly 12 trillion dong, beating its own annual target by 53 percent, it said in a statement early this month. Investors also bought other blue chips with expected solid earnings, analysts said. Food producer Ma San Group rose 3.47 percent and steel producer Hoa Phat Group climbed 3.26 percent. The VN Index gained strongly in recent sessions, mainly thanks to foreign investors' buying of blue chips, analysts said. The index, Southeast Asia's best performer last year, has risen 10 sessions in a row. The index reached the highest level since May 11, 2010 when it was 534.36 points. Foreign investors, who are major buyers of blue chips and tend to invest strongly in Vietnamese stocks during the first quarter of a year, have been net buyers so far this month, according to analysts and the exchange's data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 533.54 PREV. CLOSE 526.68 % CHANGE 1.30% HIGH 533.54 LOW 527.9 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.075 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.246 Change (%) 1-year 14.143 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)