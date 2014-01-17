REFILE-Vietnam index climbs 2 pct at midday, banks all gain

(Adds dropped word in headline) HANOI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 2 percent at the break on Friday in positive sentiment, with banks climbing on news of lender BIDV's listing and investors buying blue chips on expectation of a raise in foreign ownership caps. All banking shares gained on Friday morning after BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest bank by assets, won approval to list all of its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, making it the largest firm to make a share debut in Vietnam. Sacombank led the gain, with shares surging 6.74 percent, followed by VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, which advanced 2.5 percent. Stocks in the portfolio of the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF) rose on Friday after the ETF's premium gained more than 7 percent the previous day. The premium advance would allow VNM to pour 500 billion dong ($23.7 million) into the Vietnamese share market, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank advanced 1.81 percent, and property firm Vingroup climbed 4.96 percent. The two shares have the largest portions in the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF's portfolio, according to Reuters data. Foreign investors also bought blue chips on expectation that the government would soon raise foreign ownership in listed firm within the next few weeks, said analyst Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, increased 1.95 percent, while food producer Ma San Group jumped 4.47 percent. In addition, the political crisis in Thailand has prompted investors to shift from the Thai market to Vietnam, where the price-to-earning ratio is comparatively low, Minh added. Foreign investors have been net buyers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange so far in January, with 825 billion dong ($39.1 million) in net purchase up to Jan. 16, exchange data showed. The bourse was Southeast Asia's best performer last year and on Thursday hit its highest since May 2010. The index would further rise, with analysts expecting it to reach 600 points this year. It might edge down next week, however, given the increasing number of losing shares over the past sessions and falling shares on the smaller exchange in Hanoi on Friday morning, Minh said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 544.62 PREV. CLOSE 533.54 % CHANGE 2.08% HIGH 546.63 LOW 536.81 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.274 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.93 Change (%) 1-year 14.678 52-week high 533.54 16-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1=21,060 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)