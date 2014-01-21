FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index slides 0.5 pct at midday ahead of holidays
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 21, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index slides 0.5 pct at midday ahead of holidays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index edged
down 0.54 percent at Tuesday's break on short falls of some blue
chips as local investors pulled money out of the market ahead of
next week's Lunar New Year holiday.
    The index climbed to its highest in more than four years on
Monday after gaining for 12 straight sessions, Reuters data
showed. Some investors were taking quick profits from large
stocks, the main gainers in recent weeks, said Tran Thang Long
of BIDV Securities.
    Food producer Ma San Group dropped 3.03 percent and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, fell
1.29 percent.
    Domestic traders were selling equities prior to the Tet
holiday, when Vietnam's financial markets will be closed from
Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, Long said.
    But some blue chips were still of interest by foreign
investors, including exchange-traded funds Market Vectors
Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam as
their premiums had increasing recently, Long said.
    Analysts also said political turmoil in Thailand has also
prompted investors to shift attention towards Vietnam.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       550.68             
              PREV. CLOSE       553.67             
                 % CHANGE       -0.54%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       555.83             
                      LOW       547.65             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        9.757             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       10.551             
        Change (%) 1-year       21.911             
                                                   
             52-week high       559.93    20-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48    23-Jan-13
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.