Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.19 percent at the break on Wednesday as investors took profit from blue chips that gained strongly over the past few weeks. Steel producer Hoa Phat Group plummeted 6.48 percent, food producer Ma San Group dropped 2.59 percent and real estate firm Vingroup fell 0.63 percent. Gains in some other blue chips stemmed the fall, including top insurer Baoviet Holdings, which rose 1.69 percent. Property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp surged 4.29 percent, extending a strong rise in the previous session. According to analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet Securities, ITA's rise was due to news it would this month be added to the VN30 Index, which features the biggest stocks and best performers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 558.83 PREV. CLOSE 559.91 % CHANGE -0.19% HIGH 564.61 LOW 553.86 Change (%) 1-mnth 10.994 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.632 Change (%) 1-year 25.039 52-week high 560.18 21-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)