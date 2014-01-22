FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday on profit taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.19 percent at the break on Wednesday as
investors took profit from blue chips that gained strongly over
the past few weeks.
   Steel producer Hoa Phat Group plummeted 6.48
percent, food producer Ma San Group dropped 2.59
percent and real estate firm Vingroup fell 0.63
percent.
    Gains in some other blue chips stemmed the fall, including
top insurer Baoviet Holdings, which rose 1.69 percent. 
    Property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp 
surged 4.29 percent, extending a strong rise in the previous
session. 
    According to analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet
Securities, ITA's rise was due to news it would this month be
added to the VN30 Index, which features the biggest stocks and
best performers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       558.83            
              PREV. CLOSE       559.91            
                 % CHANGE       -0.19%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       564.61            
                      LOW       553.86            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       10.994            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.632            
        Change (%) 1-year       25.039            
                                                  
             52-week high       560.18   21-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.