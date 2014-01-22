FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index falls 1.4 pct, winning streak ends
January 22, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls 1.4 pct, winning streak ends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.43 percent on Wednesday, ending a
13-session run of gains as investors booked profits from
large-cap stocks, analysts said. 
    Investors sold blue chips that gained strongly over the past
sessions, including steel producer Hoa Phat Group,
which plummeted 6.48 percent and food producer Ma San,
which lost 4.15 percent.
    Property firm Vingroup fell 3.14 percent and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by
capitalisation, dropped 2.6 percent.
    Gains in other blue chips prevented bigger losses, among
them top insurer Baoviet Holdings, which climbed 1.69
percent and Sacombank, which rose 0.47 percent.
    Sacombank had a net profit before tax of 2.84 trillion dong
($134.6 million) in 2013, more than double its annual target,
state media quoted the bank's chairman as saying on Wednesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       551.92            
              PREV. CLOSE       559.91            
                 % CHANGE       -1.43%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       564.61            
                      LOW       551.92            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       10.994            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.632            
        Change (%) 1-year       25.039            
                                                  
             52-week high       560.18   21-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 ($1 =21,070 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

