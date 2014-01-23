Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, more gains seen in Feb

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.38 percent at the break on Thursday as blue chips rebounded slightly after a bout of selling, with more gains expected next month. "The index gaining in low trading volume after Wednesday's loss showed that selling pressure is not strong," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. The index fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, ending a 13-day winning streak, during which it scaled a four-year high. Market activities would be boosted on Friday when shares of BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest bank by assets, make a $2.5 billion debut on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Tuan said. The index could rise further after Feb. 5 when the Lunar New Year holidays end as demand for Vietnamese equities was still very high, Tuan added. The market will be closed from Jan. 28. Shares of confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp jumped 5.56 percent and VietinBank, the country's largest partly private lender by assets, rose 2.4 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 554.02 PREV. CLOSE 551.92 % CHANGE 0.38% HIGH 554.33 LOW 550.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.41 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.258 Change (%) 1-year 24.629 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)