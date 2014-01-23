FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct on positive outlook
January 23, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct on positive outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.3 percent on Thursday with most stocks
gaining as investors are optimistic with the macroeconomic
outlook.
    "The index is still on its upward trend," said analyst Vu
Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities, adding that the positive
macroeconomic outlook was the main boost for the market.
    Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised Vietnam's outlook to
"positive" from "stable". 
    The market would also be upbeat on Friday when BIDV,
Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets, debuts with a $2.5
billion listing, analysts said. 
    The government raising foreign holdings in listed firms to
60 percent from 49 percent now, which could soon be approved,
will also help maintain the excitement on the country's two
bourses, analysts said. 
    Many blue chips advanced, led by food producer Ma San Group
 that climbed 1.62 percent. PetroVietNam Gas,
Vietnam's largest listed firm, increased 0.67 percent and dairy
product maker Vinamilk was up 0.71 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       553.55            
              PREV. CLOSE       551.92            
                 % CHANGE        0.30%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        556.5            
                      LOW       550.52            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         9.41            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       10.258            
        Change (%) 1-year       24.629            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
