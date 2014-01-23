Vietnam index rises 0.3 pct on positive outlook

HANOI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.3 percent on Thursday with most stocks gaining as investors are optimistic with the macroeconomic outlook. "The index is still on its upward trend," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities, adding that the positive macroeconomic outlook was the main boost for the market. Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised Vietnam's outlook to "positive" from "stable". The market would also be upbeat on Friday when BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets, debuts with a $2.5 billion listing, analysts said. The government raising foreign holdings in listed firms to 60 percent from 49 percent now, which could soon be approved, will also help maintain the excitement on the country's two bourses, analysts said. Many blue chips advanced, led by food producer Ma San Group that climbed 1.62 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, increased 0.67 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk was up 0.71 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 553.55 PREV. CLOSE 551.92 % CHANGE 0.30% HIGH 556.5 LOW 550.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.41 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.258 Change (%) 1-year 24.629 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)