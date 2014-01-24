FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.8 pct, hopes for higher foreign stake
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 24, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.8 pct, hopes for higher foreign stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.77 percent by the break on Friday as investors
expected the foreign holdings ceiling in some listed firms would
soon be raised.
    The government could on Friday approve to lift foreign
ownership to 60 percent of some listed firms, from 49 percent
now, which has increased interest in shares of the firms with
foreign holdings at limit, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet
Capital Securities. 
    Saigon Securities Incorp advanced 4.76 percent,
technology firm FPT Corp climbed 3.67 percent and
Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp gained 2.11
percent.
    "But the approval might be delayed until after Lunar New
Year holiday due to administrative procedures," Minh said.
    Although the index growth on Friday was slower than last
week, investors keeping funds in the market was positive, Minh
added.
    Shares of BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest bank by
assets, fell 0.53 percent by midday after a pickup during their
debut session. The stock began trading at a price of 18,700 dong
($0.9) on Friday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       557.84              
              PREV. CLOSE       553.55              
                 % CHANGE        0.77%              
                                                    
                     HIGH       558.45              
                      LOW       553.46              
                                                    
        Change (%) 1-mnth        8.821              
        Change (%) 3-mnth        9.821              
        Change (%) 1-year       24.851              
                                                    
             52-week high       564.61     22-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48     23-Jan-13
 ($1=21,065 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.