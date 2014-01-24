FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 1.2 pct, foreign buying lends support
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 24, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 1.2 pct, foreign buying lends support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed
up 1.2 percent on Friday as foreign investors stepped up buying,
boosting some blue chips and propping up the market as domestic
traders sold shares ahead of a long holiday.
    Most local investors offloaded equities as cash demand often
surges before the Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 Lunar New Year holiday,
analysts said, although foreign buying was still strong enough
to push the index up.
    It would further rise next month as Vietnamese investors
return after the holiday and foreigners are likely to continue
buying, analysts said. The market closed at 560.19 points and
reached a four-year high last week during a winning streak of 13
trading days.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 4.64 percent, and food producer Ma San Group 
climbed 3.19 percent.
    HAGL, which specialises in property but has
numerous commodities investments, advanced 2.31 percent after a
state-run newspaper reported on Friday that several ministries
showed support for its proposal to import 30,000 tonnes of raw
sugar from its plants in Laos.
    Shares of BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by
assets, rose 0.53 percent on its debut, with 8.4 million of its
shares changing hands, or almost 10 percent of the total volume
on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Reuters data showed.
    BIDV's capitalisation accounted for around 5 percent of that
of the entire market. Its debut made the banking sector's
capitalisation the largest on the exchange, BIDV said in a
statement.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       560.19            
              PREV. CLOSE       553.55            
                 % CHANGE        1.20%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       560.19            
                      LOW       553.46            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        8.821            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        9.821            
        Change (%) 1-year       24.851            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.