Vietnam index up 1.2 pct, foreign buying lends support

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index closed up 1.2 percent on Friday as foreign investors stepped up buying, boosting some blue chips and propping up the market as domestic traders sold shares ahead of a long holiday. Most local investors offloaded equities as cash demand often surges before the Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 Lunar New Year holiday, analysts said, although foreign buying was still strong enough to push the index up. It would further rise next month as Vietnamese investors return after the holiday and foreigners are likely to continue buying, analysts said. The market closed at 560.19 points and reached a four-year high last week during a winning streak of 13 trading days. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 4.64 percent, and food producer Ma San Group climbed 3.19 percent. HAGL, which specialises in property but has numerous commodities investments, advanced 2.31 percent after a state-run newspaper reported on Friday that several ministries showed support for its proposal to import 30,000 tonnes of raw sugar from its plants in Laos. Shares of BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, rose 0.53 percent on its debut, with 8.4 million of its shares changing hands, or almost 10 percent of the total volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Reuters data showed. BIDV's capitalisation accounted for around 5 percent of that of the entire market. Its debut made the banking sector's capitalisation the largest on the exchange, BIDV said in a statement. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 560.19 PREV. CLOSE 553.55 % CHANGE 1.20% HIGH 560.19 LOW 553.46 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.821 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.821 Change (%) 1-year 24.851 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)