Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday, big caps fall
January 27, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 0.5 pct at midday, big caps fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.54 percent at Monday's break as investors
took profit from most big-cap stocks after a run of gains in
recent weeks.
    The index bounced back having reached the 560-point level
twice last week, Reuters data showed, with trading volume
lowering nearer the Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 Lunar New Year holiday,
when all financial markets will be closed.
    "Investors seemed cautious at the 560-point resistance
level," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, led
the losses, with shares dropping 3.19 percent, followed by food
producer Ma San Group, which fell 2.06 percent. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm
by capitalisation, fell 0.63 percent and dairy product maker
Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       557.14            
              PREV. CLOSE       560.19            
                 % CHANGE       -0.54%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       560.49            
                      LOW        556.6            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       10.793            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.776            
        Change (%) 1-year       23.826            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

