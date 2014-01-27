FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends down 0.7 pct, volume at 3-wk low
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 27, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.7 pct, volume at 3-wk low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.66 percent on Monday as investors took
profits in some blue chips, while the volume hit a three-week
low before a long holiday.
    Investors, mostly Vietnamese, pulled money out of the market
and took profit from the big-cap stocks with strong gain in the
past weeks as demand for cash surges before market holidays
between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5, analysts said.
    The volume hit a three-week low at 67.5 million shares, or
two thirds of the daily average volume last week, Reuters data
showed.
    Foreign investors have been net buyers for stocks worth
nearly 1.6 trillion dong ($75.9 million) as of Jan. 24, down 37
percent from the same period last year, according to the
exchange's data.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the losers, with shares dropping 2.53 percent, followed by
Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's largest listed
bank by assets, that lost 2.13 percent.
    All markets in Vietnam will reopen on Feb. 6.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       556.52            
              PREV. CLOSE       560.19            
                 % CHANGE       -0.66%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       560.49            
                      LOW       556.35            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth       10.793            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.776            
        Change (%) 1-year       23.826            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        440.48   23-Jan-13
 ($1=21,035 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.