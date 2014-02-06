FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.15 pct at midday on big-cap sales
February 6, 2014

Vietnam index dips 0.15 pct at midday on big-cap sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
lost 0.15 percent at Thursday's break as investors sold
large-cap stocks after recent gains. 
    Investors sold big-caps after they rose last month and as
the index reached near its 560-point resistance level, said
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Shares of Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's
largest listed bank by assets, lost 2.72 percent while food
producer Masan Group dropped 1.58 percent.
    But the losses should last a few sessions only, and the
index might bounce back to extend its rise in January as
investors were optimistic about the macro-economy and long-term
prospect of the market, Tuan added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       555.67            
              PREV. CLOSE       556.52            
                 % CHANGE       -0.15%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       556.76            
                      LOW       551.45            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        9.895            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.137            
        Change (%) 1-year       18.892            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

