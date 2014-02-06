Vietnam index falls 0.3 pct, rises expected ahead

HANOI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.33 percent on Thursday on profit taking in large-cap stocks, while analysts expected the index to rise in coming sessions on positive macro economic outlook. Investors booked profits after big-caps rose in January, and the sale has in turn erased gains in most stocks on Thursday, analysts said. Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, dropped 4.35 percent, and food producer Ma San Group lost 3.16 percent. But the index could bounce back in the next few sessions as investors were optimistic about the economic outlook and further rises of the index, said analyst Pham Van Khoa at Bao Viet Securities. A high purchasing managers' index (PMI) for last month has also partially boosted the sentiment, Khoa added. The PMI for Vietnam in January 2014 reached 52.1 points, the highest since April 2011, indicating a "notable bounce of the manufacturing sector", the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) said in a report on Thursday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 554.68 PREV. CLOSE 556.52 % CHANGE -0.33% HIGH 557.29 LOW 551.45 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.895 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.137 Change (%) 1-year 18.892 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)