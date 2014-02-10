FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 1.1 pct on bargain-buying
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 1.1 pct on bargain-buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 1.12 percent on Monday to close at 555.9 points
as investors picked up blue-chips that fell over the past few
sessions.
    Real-estate company Vingroup rose 2.01 percent
while Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed
bank by assets, advanced 2.41 percent.
    Shares of property firm HAGL jumped 6.58 percent to
24,300 dong ($1.15), its highest close since April 2013.
    The index rebounding in good liquidity after three straight
sessions of falls showed that it would rise further with strong
buying demand around its support level at 550 points, said Doan
Minh Quan, manager at ACB Securities.
    Investment funds usually invest strongly in the Vietnamese
share market in the first quarter, Quan added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index        555.9             
              PREV. CLOSE       549.76             
                 % CHANGE        1.12%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        555.9             
                      LOW       548.56             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        7.771             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        9.983             
        Change (%) 1-year       12.054             
                                                   
             52-week high       564.61    22-Jan-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,060 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.