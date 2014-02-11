FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index climbs 0.8 pct at midday, strong liquidity
February 11, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index climbs 0.8 pct at midday, strong liquidity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.82 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in most shares and a high volume as investors bet on a
good market outlook.
    Nearly 94 million shares were traded on Tuesday morning,
close to the daily average volume of 108 million shares in the
past three sessions after the market reopened on Feb. 6
following the Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters data showed.
    "Local investors seemed to be optimistic about the share
market," said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the rises, with shares jumping 1.97 percent, followed by
food producer Ma San Group that gained 1.64 percent.
    But foreign investors have been cautious amid investment
cuts in emerging markets on disappointing U.S. manufacturing
data and Fed's tapering, so their daily net purchase on
Vietnam's market this month has dropped from January, Nam said.
    Foreigners have been net sellers in the past three sessions,
with a daily value of 13 billion dong ($616,000),  while their
daily net buying reached 89 billion dong last month, the
exchange's data showed.
    In order to get further gains, the index needs to rise
beyond the 565-point area, in which it hit a four-year high of
564.61 points on Jan. 22, Nam added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
                 VN Index       560.48             
              PREV. CLOSE        555.9             
                 % CHANGE        0.82%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       561.77             
                      LOW       557.14             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        7.122             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        11.49             
        Change (%) 1-year       12.524             
                                                   
             52-week high       564.61    22-Jan-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,090 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

