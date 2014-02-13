FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, sentiment positive
February 13, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday, sentiment positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.61 percent at the break on Thursday, backed by
positive sentiment following a strong gain in the previous
session when the index hit the highest in more than four years.
 
    Investors are optimistic with the macro economic outlook
while still looking forward to a higher foreign ownership in
listed firms, said manager Trinh Hoai Giang of Ho Chi Minh City
Securities.
    Foreign investors have been net buyers so far this month on
the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, with an accumulated net purchase
worth 213 billion dong ($10.1 million) as of Wednesday, the
exchange's data showed.
    A gain of 3.16 percent in shares of PetroVietNam Gas
, Vietnam's largest listed firm, contributed to most of
the market's rise on Thursday morning. Food producer Masan Group
 rose 1.62 percent and Military Bank advanced
3.57 percent.
    The Vietnamese government has been expected to approve an
amended law allowing foreigners to own up to 60 percent of
shares in some listed firms, from 49 percent now.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT).
                 VN Index       567.68            
              PREV. CLOSE       564.25            
                 % CHANGE        0.61%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       570.68            
                      LOW       565.27            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        8.731            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       13.383            
        Change (%) 1-year       14.214            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
                                                  
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

