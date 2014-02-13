Vietnam index ends up 1.05 pct, more gains expected

HANOI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.05 percent to close at 570.18 points on Thursday, boosted by positive sentiment that analysts say could lead to more gains in the near future. Short-term investments were pouring into the market thanks to investors' optimism about the country's macro economic outlook, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Increasing demand from major funds also prompted individual investors to participate in the market, giving more momentum to the expansion, Tuan said. Analysts said the index could rise further, having surpassed its 560-point strong resistance level and hit a 51-month high on Wednesday. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 4.43 percent to end at its record high of 82,500 dong ($3.9) each. Food producer Masan Group advanced 1.62 percent, and Military Bank jumped 5 percent to the stock's highest close since November 2012. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.18 PREV. CLOSE 564.25 % CHANGE 1.05% HIGH 570.68 LOW 565.27 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.731 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.383 Change (%) 1-year 14.214 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,082 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)