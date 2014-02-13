FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 1.05 pct, more gains expected
February 13, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 1.05 pct, more gains expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 1.05 percent to close at 570.18 points on
Thursday, boosted by positive sentiment that analysts say could
lead to more gains in the near future.
    Short-term investments were pouring into the market thanks
to investors' optimism about the country's macro economic
outlook, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Increasing demand from major funds also prompted individual
investors to participate in the market, giving more momentum to
the expansion, Tuan said.
    Analysts said the index could rise further, having surpassed
its 560-point strong resistance level and hit a 51-month high on
Wednesday. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 4.43 percent to end at its record high of 82,500 dong
($3.9) each.
    Food producer Masan Group advanced 1.62 percent,
and Military Bank jumped 5 percent to the stock's 
highest close since November 2012.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       570.18            
              PREV. CLOSE       564.25            
                 % CHANGE        1.05%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       570.68            
                      LOW       565.27            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        8.731            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       13.383            
        Change (%) 1-year       14.214            
                                                  
             52-week high       564.61   22-Jan-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,082 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
