FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct at fresh 51-mth high
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 14, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.4 pct at fresh 51-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.36 percent to end at 572.22 points on Friday, the
highest since October 2009, backed by some blue chips while
analysts expected corrections next week.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 1.21 percent to its record
high of 83,500 dong ($3.96) each. 
    Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's biggest
listed bank by assets, climbed 1.2 percent, while dairy product
maker Vinamilk advanced 0.72 percent.
    The index, which has advanced for three straight sessions,
has risen too strongly, so investors could soon sell stocks for
profit, said analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    But buying demand around the 550 point level and optimism
over the macro economic outlook would prevent a steep fall,
Khanh said.
    The VN Index has gained 13 percent so far this year,
extending the annual surge of 22 percent in 2013 as Southeast
Asia's best performer, according to Reuters data.
    On Friday it hit the highest level since Oct. 30, 2009, when
it was 587.12 points.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       572.22            
              PREV. CLOSE       570.18            
                 % CHANGE        0.36%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       576.18            
                      LOW       569.38            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        9.416            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       14.928            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.414            
                                                  
             52-week high       570.68   13-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,070 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.