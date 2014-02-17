Vietnam index flat at midday, banks lose

HANOI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged at the break on Monday as gains in small- and mid-cap stocks were capped by losses in blue chips, especially banking shares. Stocks in the banking sector fell after news that Eximbank 's 2013 net profit plummeted 69 percent from a year earlier. Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Eximbank fell 2.22 percent. Hanoi-based lender BIDV lost 0.6 percent and Sacombank dropped 1.94 percent. Blue chips also fell on profit taking, but the index was kept from a steep fall by gains in small- and mid-cap stocks, deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities said. Property firm HAGL jumped 6.43 percent after the company announced last Friday a net profit of 950 billion dong ($45 million) in 2013, about 2.6 times above that of 2012. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 572.35 PREV. CLOSE 572.22 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 572.8 LOW 567.89 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.556 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.938 Change (%) 1-year 15.827 52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)