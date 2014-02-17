FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday, banks lose
February 17, 2014

Vietnam index flat at midday, banks lose

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged at the break on Monday as gains in
small- and mid-cap stocks were capped by losses in blue chips,
especially banking shares.
    Stocks in the banking sector fell after news that Eximbank
 's 2013 net profit plummeted 69 percent from a year
earlier. 
    Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Eximbank fell
2.22 percent. Hanoi-based lender BIDV lost 0.6 percent
and Sacombank dropped 1.94 percent.
    Blue chips also fell on profit taking, but the index was
kept from a steep fall by gains in small- and mid-cap stocks,
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities said.
    Property firm HAGL jumped 6.43 percent after the
company announced last Friday a net profit of 950 billion dong
($45 million) in 2013, about 2.6 times above that of 2012.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       572.35            
              PREV. CLOSE       572.22            
                 % CHANGE        0.02%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        572.8            
                      LOW       567.89            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        9.556            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       14.938            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.827            
                                                  
             52-week high       576.18   14-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
