FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends down 0.35 pct on blue chips' sale
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 17, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.35 pct on blue chips' sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.35 percent on Monday due to profit taking in
most blue chips while investors bought small- and mid-cap
shares.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the falls, with shares dropping 1.2 percent.
    All banking shares lost on the news that Ho Chi Minh
City-based lender Eximbank 's net profit last year
plummeted 69 percent from a year earlier. 
    EIB shares lost 1.48 percent and stocks in Hanoi-based
Vietcombank decreased 0.69 percent.
    But the index could bounce back soon as selling volume of
the stocks was small while investors bought small- and mid-cap
shares on expectation of further rises, said analyst Pham Van
Khoa at Bao Viet Securities.
    Property firm HAGL closed up 4.02 percent at 25,900
dong ($1.2), its 10-month high, while volume hit a record 12.3
million shares, Reuters data showed.
    HAGL announced its 2013 net profit surged to 950 billion
dong, about 2.6 times above the earnings in the previous year,
according to the company's statement released on Friday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index        570.2            
              PREV. CLOSE       572.22            
                 % CHANGE       -0.35%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       572.85            
                      LOW       567.89            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        9.556            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       14.938            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.827            
                                                  
             52-week high       576.18   14-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.