Vietnam index up 0.15 pct at midday, stocks mixed

HANOI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.15 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by gains in some blue chips and penny stocks while investors took profit from other large-cap shares. Subsidiaries of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam advanced, led by shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, which rose 0.61 percent. Stocks of property firm Vingroup increased 0.65 percent after the firm said on Monday its 2013 net profit almost quadrupled from a year earlier to 7.1 trillion dong ($337 million). But other blue chips fell as investors shifted from large-cap shares to penny stocks, analyst Nguyen Duy Phong at Viet Capital Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 571.07 PREV. CLOSE 570.2 % CHANGE 0.15% HIGH 573.95 LOW 570.16 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.895 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.735 Change (%) 1-year 15.418 52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)