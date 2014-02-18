FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.15 pct at midday, stocks mixed
February 18, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.15 pct at midday, stocks mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.15 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in some blue chips and penny stocks while investors took
profit from other large-cap shares.
    Subsidiaries of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam
advanced, led by shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's
largest listed firm, which rose 0.61 percent. 
    Stocks of property firm Vingroup increased 0.65
percent after the firm said on Monday its 2013 net profit almost
quadrupled from a year earlier to 7.1 trillion dong ($337
million).
    But other blue chips fell as investors shifted from
large-cap shares to penny stocks, analyst Nguyen Duy Phong at
Viet Capital Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       571.07            
              PREV. CLOSE        570.2            
                 % CHANGE        0.15%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       573.95            
                      LOW       570.16            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.895            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       13.735            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.418            
                                                  
             52-week high       576.18   14-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

