Vietnam index up 0.15 pct at midday, strong liquidity
February 19, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.15 pct at midday, strong liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 inched up 0.15 percent at the break on Wednesday on
extended buying demand, with a high trading volume.
    Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Company led
the gains, with shares climbing 3.92 percent, followed by food
producer Masan Group that advanced 0.54 percent.
    Volume reached 99 million shares by midday, compared with a
five-day average level of 142 million shares, according to
Reuters data.    
    Optimism over the macro economic outlook have boosted demand
from existing investors and attracted newcomers, said analyst
Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
    Foreign investors extended purchasing, partly thanks to the
premium over the net assets value of the Market Vectors Vietnam
exchange-traded fund, which allowed it to raise money
for further investment in Vietnamese shares, Phuong added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
              VN Index             575.42                
           PREV. CLOSE             574.56                
              % CHANGE              0.15%                
                                                         
                  HIGH              578.8                
                   LOW             573.86                
                                                         
     Change (%) 1-mnth              5.697                
     Change (%) 3-mnth             13.442                
     Change (%) 1-year              16.32                
                                                         
          52-week high             576.18       14-Feb-14
          52-week low              459.64       27-Feb-13

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
