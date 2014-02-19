FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, property leads
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, property leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.62 percent to close at 578.12 points on
Wednesday, with small- and mid-cap stocks attracting most
investments, especially in the real estate sector.
    Nearly all property shares advanced, with Vingroup 
gaining 0.6 percent and HAGL Co rising 1.16 percent. 
    Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp closed up 1.28
percent to its one-year high of 7,900 dong ($0.37) as the most
traded stock on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Reuters data
showed.
    Investors bought small- and mid-cap stocks after taking
profit from most big shares, keeping money within the market,
said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities.
    "But the current money inflow into the market is short-term
and unstable, so the index could fall next week when investments
are withdrawn from shares," An said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       578.12             
              PREV. CLOSE       574.56             
                 % CHANGE        0.62%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        578.8             
                      LOW       573.86             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.697             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       13.442             
        Change (%) 1-year        16.32             
                                                   
             52-week high       576.18    14-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,082 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.