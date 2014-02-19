Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, property leads

HANOI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.62 percent to close at 578.12 points on Wednesday, with small- and mid-cap stocks attracting most investments, especially in the real estate sector. Nearly all property shares advanced, with Vingroup gaining 0.6 percent and HAGL Co rising 1.16 percent. Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp closed up 1.28 percent to its one-year high of 7,900 dong ($0.37) as the most traded stock on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Reuters data showed. Investors bought small- and mid-cap stocks after taking profit from most big shares, keeping money within the market, said analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities. "But the current money inflow into the market is short-term and unstable, so the index could fall next week when investments are withdrawn from shares," An said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 578.12 PREV. CLOSE 574.56 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 578.8 LOW 573.86 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.697 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.442 Change (%) 1-year 16.32 52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,082 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)