FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct at midday, high volume
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct at midday, high volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.12 percent at the break on Thursday in high
volume, with profit taking in most small-cap shares erasing
gains in banks and some big-caps.
    Profit taking in penny stocks and strong buying in banking
shares have boosted liquidity on the exchange, said deputy
manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. 
    Volume soared to 131 million shares, close to the five-day
average of 151 million, Reuters data showed.
    Property firm Vingroup lost 1.27 percent and top
insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 1.87 percent.
    Most banks rose, led by VietinBank, Vietnam's
second-largest lender by assets, which gained 1.8 percent. 
    Vietnam will allow foreign investors to buy bigger stakes in
its banks as of Thursday, the government has
said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       577.45             
              PREV. CLOSE       578.12             
                 % CHANGE       -0.12%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        584.1             
                      LOW       577.23             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        6.352             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       14.545             
        Change (%) 1-year       17.796             
                                                   
             52-week high        578.8    19-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.