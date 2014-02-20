Vietnam index falls 1.2 pct, volume at record high

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.22 percent on Thursday, with volume hitting a record high while many stocks lost ground on strong selling following recent gains. Volume reached a record high of 260 million shares, while more than 70 percent of the stocks fell on Thursday, led by top insurer Baoviet Holdings that dropped 4.16 percent, and property firm HAGL falling 4.58 percent. "The market needs this correction as it has been rising strongly in a short period of time," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. The index has risen around 13 percent since the beginning of 2014. Selling is likely to extend, and the index might fall to 535-540 points in coming weeks, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 571.04 PREV. CLOSE 578.12 % CHANGE -1.22% HIGH 584.1 LOW 565.31 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.352 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.545 Change (%) 1-year 17.796 52-week high 578.8 19-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)