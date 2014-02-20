FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index falls 1.2 pct, volume at record high
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index falls 1.2 pct, volume at record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 1.22 percent on Thursday, with volume hitting
a record high while many stocks lost ground on strong selling
following recent gains.
    Volume reached a record high of 260 million shares, while
more than 70 percent of the stocks fell on Thursday, led by top
insurer Baoviet Holdings that dropped 4.16 percent, and
property firm HAGL falling 4.58 percent.
    "The market needs this correction as it has been rising
strongly in a short period of time," said analyst Nguyen The
Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
    The index has risen around 13 percent since the beginning of
2014. 
    Selling is likely to extend, and the index might fall to
535-540 points in coming weeks, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       571.04             
              PREV. CLOSE       578.12             
                 % CHANGE       -1.22%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        584.1             
                      LOW       565.31             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        6.352             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       14.545             
        Change (%) 1-year       17.796             
                                                   
             52-week high        578.8    19-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.