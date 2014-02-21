FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday on improved sentiment
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday on improved sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.12 percent at Friday's break as appetite
resumed on solid bargain buying from foreign investors in the
previous session.
    Sentiment was supported by foreign investors' net buying on
Thursday even when the index fell 1.2 percent as domestic
traders took profit, said analyst Tran Minh Hoang of Vietcombank
Securities.
    Foreign investors's net purchase value totalled 159 billion
dong ($7.5 million) worth of stocks on Thursday, according to
the exchange's data.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 0.61 percent, and food
producer Masan Group advanced 0.53 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       571.74            
              PREV. CLOSE       571.04            
                 % CHANGE        0.12%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       572.38            
                      LOW       565.33            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.137            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       12.961            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.401            
                                                  
             52-week high        584.1   20-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.