Vietnam index dips 0.1 pct despite foreign buying
February 21, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.1 pct despite foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.08 percent to close at 570.57 points on Friday in
mixed movements of stocks while sentiment improved and foreign
investors extended buying.
    Bargain hunting around the 570-point level and more buying
from foreign investors kept the index from a steep fall after it
dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday, analysts said.
    Foreigners were net buyers on Friday, with their purchase
valued at 32.7 billion dong ($1.55 million), the exchange's data
showed. 
    "Sentiment seemed to be improved today," said manager Doan
Minh Quan at ACB Securities, citing that selling was not high. 
    Property firm Vingroup lost 1.27 percent and
Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest
listed bank by assets, fell 1.18 percent, while food producer
Masan Group rose 0.53 percent.
    The index might linger in between 560-580 points after a
strong gain with high liquidity within a short period, analysts
said. It has risen 13 percent since the start of this year.
    Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange since the beginning
of this year has reached 55.8 trillion dong, up 48 percent from
a year ago, according to the exchange's data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       570.57            
              PREV. CLOSE       571.04            
                 % CHANGE       -0.08%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       574.61            
                      LOW       565.33            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        3.137            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       12.961            
        Change (%) 1-year       15.401            
                                                  
             52-week high        584.1   20-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

