Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday, property gains
February 24, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct at midday, property gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.47 percent at the break on Monday, lifted by gains
in some blue chips and property sector shares.
    Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.72
percent and PetroVietNam Gas advanced 0.61 percent.
    Many stocks in the property sector gained, including HAGL
 that rose 0.4 percent, and Becamex Infrastructure
Development Co jumped 6.11 percent.
    But volume on Monday staying below that in recent days
showed some investors might be pushing up stocks prices to take
better profit in the coming sessions, said deputy manager Nguyen
Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange reached 63
million shares by midday, well below the five-day average level
of 153 million shares, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       573.26                
              PREV. CLOSE       570.57                
                 % CHANGE        0.47%                
                                                      
                     HIGH       573.46                
                      LOW       570.07                
                                                      
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.904                
        Change (%) 3-mnth       13.312                
        Change (%) 1-year       19.684                
                                                      
             52-week high        584.1       20-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64       27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

