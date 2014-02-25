FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.9 pct at midday, falls expected
February 25, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.9 pct at midday, falls expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.86 percent at Tuesday's break, led by gains in
some blue chips while investors might take profit in the coming
sessions, an analyst said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 2.41 percent, followed by food
producer Masan Group that advanced 3.63 percent.
    But investors took profit from other stocks following gains
earlier on Tuesday, boosting the index near the resistance level
of 585 points before edging down to 581.51 points by midday,
said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities.
    "It's unlikely that the index can surpass 585 points because
profit booking seemed to exceed demand at this level," Ngoc
said.
    But an expected strong buying emerging if the index falls to
around 550 points would prevent any steep fall in the short
term, Ngoc added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       581.51              
              PREV. CLOSE       576.58              
                 % CHANGE        0.86%              
                                                    
                     HIGH        584.6              
                      LOW       575.49              
                                                    
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.926              
        Change (%) 3-mnth        14.03              
        Change (%) 1-year       20.702              
                                                    
             52-week high        584.1     20-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64     27-Feb-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
