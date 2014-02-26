FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, banks lend support
February 26, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, banks lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.62 percent to close at 589.81 points on
Wednesday, supported by positive sentiment and gains in the
banking sector, along with the arrival of new investors,
analysts said.
    Almost all banks advanced, led by Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank with shares rising 3.06 percent. VietinBank
, Vietnam's second-largest bank by assets, increased 1.8
percent while Sacombank gained 1.83 percent.
    The index is on an upward trend, with good volume and new
investors coming to the market, including those who shifted
funds from bank deposits due to lower rates, analyst Nguyen Hoai
Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said.
    The index has risen around 17 percent this year, Reuters
data showed. 
    Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Southeast Asia's
best performer in 2013, has jumped 36.3 percent since the start
of 2014 from a year ago to 3.49 billion shares, based on the
exchange's data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       589.81            
              PREV. CLOSE        586.2            
                 % CHANGE        0.62%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       590.79            
                      LOW       582.96            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.643            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       15.745            
        Change (%) 1-year       21.193            
                                                  
             52-week high        586.2   25-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
