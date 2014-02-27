FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.8 pct at midday, volume high
February 27, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.8 pct at midday, volume high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.78 percent at Thursday's break, with stocks of
real estate firms traded in high volume and most big-cap shares
gaining.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gainers,
rising 3.6 percent. Food producer Masan Group increased
1 percent and property firm Vingroup edged up 0.65
percent.
    A total of 132 million shares changed hand by midday, close
to the five-day average level of 135 million, based on Reuters
data. 
    Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp climbed 6.49
percent, with more than 20 million shares traded in the morning
session, close to its record high of 23 million shares traded
one day in mid January.
    Some investors were worried about the high volume, as on
Feb. 20 the volume hit a record high and the index fell 1.2
percent due to profit taking, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at
An Binh Securities. 
    "But currently there has not yet been any indicators of
profit booking as the money inflow into the market is very
solid," Tuan added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       594.42            
              PREV. CLOSE       589.81            
                 % CHANGE        0.78%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       594.42            
                      LOW       587.82            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.288            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        15.84            
        Change (%) 1-year       26.827            
                                                  
             52-week high       590.79   26-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

