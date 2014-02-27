Vietnam index rises 0.8 pct at midday, volume high

HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.78 percent at Thursday's break, with stocks of real estate firms traded in high volume and most big-cap shares gaining. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gainers, rising 3.6 percent. Food producer Masan Group increased 1 percent and property firm Vingroup edged up 0.65 percent. A total of 132 million shares changed hand by midday, close to the five-day average level of 135 million, based on Reuters data. Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp climbed 6.49 percent, with more than 20 million shares traded in the morning session, close to its record high of 23 million shares traded one day in mid January. Some investors were worried about the high volume, as on Feb. 20 the volume hit a record high and the index fell 1.2 percent due to profit taking, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. "But currently there has not yet been any indicators of profit booking as the money inflow into the market is very solid," Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 594.42 PREV. CLOSE 589.81 % CHANGE 0.78% HIGH 594.42 LOW 587.82 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.288 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.84 Change (%) 1-year 26.827 52-week high 590.79 26-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)