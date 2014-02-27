Vietnam index dips 0.85 pct, volume near record high

HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.85 percent to close at 584.79 points on Thursday as investors selling for profit eroded the strength of buying demand, but analysts expected the index to bounce back soon. Most stocks retreated on Thursday as investors took profit following recent gains that had lifted the index to 596.40 points earlier in the day, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities. But solid demand for stocks, which partially boosted liquidity on Thursday, has prevented a steep fall, Thuy said. Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange reached 225 million shares, nearing the record high of 260 million shares traded on Feb. 20, Reuters data showed. "The index would bounce back as it did after the fall on Feb. 20," Thuy added. The index had gained a combined 3.4 percent in three consecutive sessions after two drops on Feb. 20-21, according to Reuters data. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, dropped 3.49 percent, and food producer Masan Group lost 2 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 584.79 PREV. CLOSE 589.81 % CHANGE -0.85% HIGH 596.4 LOW 584.79 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.288 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.84 Change (%) 1-year 26.827 52-week high 590.79 26-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)