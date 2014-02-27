FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.85 pct, volume near record high
#Asia
February 27, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.85 pct, volume near record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.85 percent to close at 584.79 points on Thursday
as investors selling for profit eroded the strength of buying
demand, but analysts expected the index to bounce back soon.
    Most stocks retreated on Thursday as investors took profit
following recent gains that had lifted the index to 596.40
points earlier in the day, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai
Viet Securities.
    But solid demand for stocks, which partially boosted
liquidity on Thursday, has prevented a steep fall, Thuy said.
    Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange reached 225 million
shares, nearing the record high of 260 million shares traded on
Feb. 20, Reuters data showed. 
    "The index would bounce back as it did after the fall on
Feb. 20," Thuy added. The index had gained a combined 3.4
percent in three consecutive sessions after two drops on Feb.
20-21, according to Reuters data. 
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, dropped 3.49 percent, and food producer Masan Group
 lost 2 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       584.79             
              PREV. CLOSE       589.81             
                 % CHANGE       -0.85%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        596.4             
                      LOW       584.79             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.288             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        15.84             
        Change (%) 1-year       26.827             
                                                   
             52-week high       590.79    26-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
