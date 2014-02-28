FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.3 pct on solid demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.3 percent on Friday as investors' buying
demand erased losses caused by profit taking in other shares and
could provide support for further gains, analysts said.
    The index lost by midday as investors took profit from
recent gains in stocks, but bounced back to close at 586.48
points as money inflow was solid in the afternoon session, said
manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities. 
    "Funds are still within the market," Quan said.
    Food producer Masan Group led the gains, with
shares jumping 4.08 percent, followed by Petrovietnam Drilling
and Well Services Co that climbed 4.49 percent.
    The index, which has advanced nearly 3 percent in the past
week, is likely to rise further, with a resistance level of
between 590-600 points, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       586.48             
              PREV. CLOSE       584.79             
                 % CHANGE        0.29%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       591.36             
                      LOW       581.63             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth         5.08             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       15.019             
        Change (%) 1-year       25.567             
                                                   
             52-week high        596.4    27-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64    27-Feb-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

