Vietnam index dips 0.8 pct at midday, retailers sell

HANOI, March 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.79 percent at the break on Monday as retail investors sold stocks for quick profit, while buying demand was weak ahead of funds' portfolio restructuring. "Individual investors reduced margin trading while funds waited for further declines to pick up cheap stocks on expected selling by exchange-traded funds," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded funds may start restructuring portfolios later this month, Minh said. Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank led the losers, with shares decreasing 2.82 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group that fell 1.96 percent. The HSBC's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Vietnam in February was 51.0 points, down from 52.1 in January but still signalling an improvement in operating conditions in the manufacturing sector, the HSBC said in a report on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 581.82 PREV. CLOSE 586.48 % CHANGE -0.79% HIGH 587.11 LOW 580.8 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.384 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.515 Change (%) 1-year 23.584 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13