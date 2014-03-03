FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index dips 0.8 pct at midday, retailers sell
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.8 pct at midday, retailers sell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dropped 0.79 percent at the break on Monday as retail
investors sold stocks for quick profit, while buying demand was
weak ahead of funds' portfolio restructuring.
    "Individual investors reduced margin trading while funds
waited for further declines to pick up cheap stocks on expected
selling by exchange-traded funds," said analyst Nguyen The Minh
at Viet Capital Securities.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam exchange-traded funds may start restructuring portfolios
later this month, Minh said.
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank led the losers,
with shares decreasing 2.82 percent, followed by food producer
Masan Group that fell 1.96 percent.
    The HSBC's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Vietnam in
February was 51.0 points, down from 52.1 in January but still
signalling an improvement in operating conditions in the
manufacturing sector, the HSBC said in a report on Monday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       581.82            
              PREV. CLOSE       586.48            
                 % CHANGE       -0.79%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       587.11            
                      LOW        580.8            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.384            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       15.515            
        Change (%) 1-year       23.584            
                                                  
             52-week high        596.4   27-Feb-14
             52-week low        459.64   27-Feb-13

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.