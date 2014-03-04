FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index down 1 pct at midday; selling on margin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was down 0.96 percent at the break on Tuesday as retail
investors sold shares to reduce their high debt-to-equity ratio
due to margin trading.
    "Investors cashed out stocks to lower their debt-to-equity
ratio that was boosted by margin trading over the past months,"
said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    The VN Index rose strongly since January, partly because of
margin trading, Nam added. It has risen more than 16 percent
since the beginning of 2014 before losing 2.2 percent on Monday.
 
    All of the ten largest stocks on the exchange lost ground in
the morning session, led by dairy product maker Vinamilk
 which was down 1.42 percent. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
fell 0.61 percent while food producer Masan Group edged
down 0.52 percent.
    Buying demand around the support level of 560-565 points was
not solid enough to ensure a bounce-back of the index in the
short-term, Nam said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       567.85            
              PREV. CLOSE       573.38            
                 % CHANGE       -0.96%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       570.29            
                      LOW       563.55            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth         3.03            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       12.072            
        Change (%) 1-year       20.168            
                                                  
             52-week high        596.4   27-Feb-14
             52-week low        461.61    5-Mar-13
 ($1=21,081 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
