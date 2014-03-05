FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday on bargain buying
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday on bargain buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 gained from a three-week low in the previous session as
low stock prices following losses this week have attracted
investors, an analyst said.
    The index lost a combined 2.9 percent over the past two
sessions, having fallen to 569.97 points on Tuesday, the lowest
since Feb. 12, before edging up 0.56 percent by midday on
Wednesday.  
    The index had always bounced back right after it dropped to
the 565-point support level, Reuters data showed.
    "Investors bought shares at attractive prices," said analyst
Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
    Most big-caps gained, led by shares in PetroVietNam Gas
, Vietnam's largest listed firm, which rose 0.61 percent
to 82,000 dong ($3.9) each.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 0.72 percent
and food producer Masan Group was up 0.52 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       573.17             
              PREV. CLOSE       569.97             
                 % CHANGE        0.56%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        577.5             
                      LOW       569.97             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.417             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.566             
        Change (%) 1-year       21.596             
                                                   
             52-week high        596.4    27-Feb-14
             52-week low        461.61     5-Mar-13
 ($1=21,085 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
