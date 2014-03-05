FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct on cheap share hunting
#Financials
March 5, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.9 pct on cheap share hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.87 percent to close at 574.94 points on
Wednesday as investors picked up stocks that lost over the past
sessions, analysts said.
    The index bounced back from a three-week low on Tuesday
thanks to bargain buying around the support level of 565 points,
analysts said. 
    "The market seemed to be confident," said analyst Nguyen
Phong at Viet Capital Securities. 
    Property firm Vingroup led the gains. Its shares
advanced 1.36 percent after a three-session fall of 3.9 percent,
Reuters data showed. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 0.61 percent, and food producer Masan Group 
increased 1.04 percent.
    The index might hover between 565-590 points by the end of
March, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.    
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       574.94            
              PREV. CLOSE       569.97            
                 % CHANGE        0.87%            
                                                  
                     HIGH        577.5            
                      LOW       569.97            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.417            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       11.566            
        Change (%) 1-year       21.596            
                                                  
             52-week high        596.4   27-Feb-14
             52-week low        461.61    5-Mar-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
