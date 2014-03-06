FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.4 pct at midday, HAG, GAS lead
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.4 pct at midday, HAG, GAS lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.4 percent at 577.23 points at the break on
Thursday, with shares in big-cap real estate firms leading
gains.
    Vingroup climbed 0.67 percent and HAGL advanced
2.67 percent, although its gain was down to its commodities
interests, having received government approval on Wednesday to
import 30,000 tonnes of raw sugar from its Laos-based plant, for
refining and re-export.
    "Sugar contributed the major stake in HAG's revenue in 2013,
so this news is sure to have supported the rise," said analyst
Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities.
    Khanh said foreign funds were likely to be net sellers next
week, when quarterly portfolio restructuring is due.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
gained 1.22 percent in the morning trade.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
              VN Index     577.23           
           PREV. CLOSE     574.94           
              % CHANGE      0.40%           
                                            
                  HIGH     578.23           
                   LOW     574.58           
                                            
     Change (%) 1-mnth       3.31           
     Change (%) 3-mnth     12.727           
     Change (%) 1-year     24.414           
                                            
          52-week high      596.4  27-Feb-14
          52-week low      461.61   5-Mar-13
 
 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.