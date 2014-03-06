Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct, falls expected

HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.63 percent on Thursday, the second rise in a row, lifted by gains in some blue chips while analysts said extended selling in coming weeks could break the winning streak. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 1.83 percent, while steel producer Hoa Sen Group jumped 6.31 percent. Property firm HAGL closed up 2.67 percent, after a state-run newspaper reported on Thursday that the firm has secured government approval to import 30,000 tonnes of raw sugar from Laos for refining and re-export. "Today's gain is a short-term rebound amid its downward trend," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. The current buying demand was not solid enough to boost the index further, Tuan said, while analysts expected foreign investors to be selling more Vietnamese stocks and than buying in coming weeks, when some exchange-traded funds restructured their portfolios. The index has rallied for two consecutive sessions after falling a combined 2.8 percent on Monday and Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 578.56 PREV. CLOSE 574.94 % CHANGE 0.63% HIGH 580.04 LOW 574.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.31 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.727 Change (%) 1-year 24.414 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)