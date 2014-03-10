Vietnam index rises 0.7 pct on solid domestic buying

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.68 percent, the fourth gain in a row, to close at 583.69 points on Monday thanks to solid purchase by Vietnamese investors, an analyst said. Shares have attracted Vietnamese banks, which preferred investment in securities to lending, and also individual investors who were discouraged by the current low deposit rates offered by banks, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with shares rising 3.01 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that edged up 0.72 percent. But selling may strengthen soon as exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy Vietnamese shares in coming weeks during their portfolio restructuring, analysts have said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 583.69 PREV. CLOSE 579.75 % CHANGE 0.68% HIGH 584.81 LOW 579.98 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.455 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.65 Change (%) 1-year 24.242 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)