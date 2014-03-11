FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, energy, property lead
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct, energy, property lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.48 percent by midday on Tuesday, extending a
winning streak to the fifth day, with energy and property stocks
providing support.
    Stocks of Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed firm, gained 1.2 percent. Real estate firms followed,
with Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rising 3.45
percent and HAGL Co increasing 1.12 percent.
    "But the market is generally still on a downward trend and
falls could come ahead," a Hanoi-based trader said, citing a
period of the morning session when the index eased. It has risen
four sessions in a row as of Monday. 
    Exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy
shares in coming weeks during their portfolio restructuring,
analysts have said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       586.49           
                PREV. CLOSE       583.69           
                   % CHANGE        0.48%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       586.56           
                        LOW        582.2           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.999           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       14.091           
          Change (%) 1-year        24.01           
                                                   
               52-week high        596.4  27-Feb-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.