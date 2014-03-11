FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, falls expected ahead
March 11, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.8 pct, falls expected ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended up 0.82 percent, the fifth consecutive rise, at
588.50 points on Tuesday, as investors buying energy and
insurance stocks lent support, but falls are expected in coming
days, analysts said.
    Stocks of Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest
listed firm, closed up 1.8 percent at 85,000 dong ($4.03) each.
Baoviet Holdings, the country's largest insurer, also
rose 4.84 percent to end at 49,800 dong.
    The market could see falls in coming weeks as
exchange-traded funds may sell more than buy during their
portfolio restructuring, analysts said.
    Foreign investors, whose behaviour has been closely observed
by Vietnamese traders to find clues for the market's future
direction, sold 10.3 million shares on Tuesday and bought only
6.77 million shares, the exchange's data show.
    Foreign investors have been net sellers of Vietnamese
equities since February, after being net buyers between October
2013 and January 2014, according to the exchange.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index        588.5           
                PREV. CLOSE       583.69           
                   % CHANGE        0.82%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       589.45           
                        LOW        582.2           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.999           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       14.091           
          Change (%) 1-year        24.01           
                                                   
               52-week high        596.4  27-Feb-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)   
    

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

