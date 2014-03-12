FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up almost 1 pct, nears year-high
#Financials
March 12, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up almost 1 pct, nears year-high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up close to 1 percent at Wednesday's break, nearing
the year-high reached in late February, supported by property,
energy and insurance stocks.
    After five gains in a row, the index rose 0.96 percent to
594.15 points, nearing the 596.40 points hit during the session
on Feb. 27, which was the highest since Oct. 28, 2009.
  
    Property stocks gained, led by Vingroup and HAGL Co
. Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed
firm, advanced 1.18 percent, along with two insurance firms
Baoviet Holdings and Bao Minh Insurance Corp.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       594.15           
                PREV. CLOSE        588.5           
                   % CHANGE        0.96%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       595.29           
                        LOW       590.68           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        6.247           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       16.463           
          Change (%) 1-year       23.505           
                                                   
               52-week high        596.4  27-Feb-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
    
    

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

