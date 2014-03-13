FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct by midday
March 13, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.5 pct by midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 advanced 0.53 percent by midday on Thursday, extending
its winning streak, with food and energy stocks offsetting
broader losses for Vietnamese equities.
    After six straight gains, the index rose to 593.13 points,
coming closer to the 596.40 points hit during the session on
Feb. 27, which was the highest since Oct. 28, 2009.
  
    Ho Chi Minh City-based Vinamilk, Vietnam's top
dairy product maker, rose 2.84 percent, and Petrovietnam Gas
, the country's largest listed firm, climbed 1.17
percent, based on Thomson Reuters data.
    The data showed 76 shares gained on Thursday morning,
compared with 102 shares that lost ground, as analysts and
traders said the market was on a short-term downward trend. 
    Exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy
Vietnamese shares during their portfolio restructuring in coming
weeks, analysts have said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       593.13           
                PREV. CLOSE       590.02           
                   % CHANGE        0.53%           
                                                   
                       HIGH        594.6           
                        LOW       590.36           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.567           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       16.393           
          Change (%) 1-year       24.126           
                                                   
               52-week high        596.4  27-Feb-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

