Vietnam index ends up 0.9 pct on positive sentiment

HANOI, March 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.88 percent up at the intraday high of 595.22 points on Thursday, the seventh gain in a row, boosted by investors' growing confidence in the macro economy, analysts said. The index was lifted by stocks in the food, property and securities brokeraging sectors, ending near the 596.40 points hit during the session on Feb. 27, which was the highest since Oct. 28, 2009. "There's been some selling by foreign investors for profit as prices have reached their expectations, but the selling appeared to have not much impact on the overall market," a Ho Chi Minh City-based analyst said. "Investors maintain expectations of better economic conditions," he said. Saigon Securities Incorp rose 4.98 percent, followed by Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp with a 4.65-percent increase. Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, also closed up 3.55 percent, based on Thomson Reuters data. The number of gaining shares totalled 154 on Thursday, doubling the 77 shares that lost ground. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 595.22 PREV. CLOSE 590.02 % CHANGE 0.88% HIGH 595.22 LOW 590.36 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.567 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.393 Change (%) 1-year 24.126 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)