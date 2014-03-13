FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.9 pct on positive sentiment
March 13, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.9 pct on positive sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended 0.88 percent up at the intraday high of 595.22
points on Thursday, the seventh gain in a row, boosted by
investors' growing confidence in the macro economy, analysts
said.
    The index was lifted by stocks in the food, property and
securities brokeraging sectors, ending near the 596.40 points
hit during the session on Feb. 27, which was the highest since
Oct. 28, 2009. 
    "There's been some selling by foreign investors for profit
as prices have reached their expectations, but the selling
appeared to have not much impact on the overall market," a Ho
Chi Minh City-based analyst said.
    "Investors maintain expectations of better economic
conditions," he said.
    Saigon Securities Incorp rose 4.98 percent,
followed by Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp with a
4.65-percent increase. Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy
product maker, also closed up 3.55 percent, based on Thomson
Reuters data.
    The number of gaining shares totalled 154 on Thursday,
doubling the 77 shares that lost ground.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).        
                   VN Index       595.22           
                PREV. CLOSE       590.02           
                   % CHANGE        0.88%           
                                                   
                       HIGH       595.22           
                        LOW       590.36           
                                                   
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.567           
          Change (%) 3-mnth       16.393           
          Change (%) 1-year       24.126           
                                                   
               52-week high        596.4  27-Feb-14
               52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
