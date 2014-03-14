FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends at 52-mth high on domestic buying
#Asia
March 14, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index ends at 52-mth high on domestic buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 climbed 0.27 percent to end at 596.83 points on Friday, a
52-month peak, supported by solid buying from domestic
investors, analysts said.    
    "Sentiment is positive and money inflow has been solid,"
said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank Kim Eng
Securities.
    Stocks have been more attractive than other investment
channels such as gold, property or savings, analysts said. 
    The index rose to the highest since October 2009, the eighth
consecutive gain. Vietnam's stock market, Southeast Asia's best
performer in 2013, has risen around 18 percent so far this year.
    Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, led
the gain on Friday, with shares rising 2.74 percent to close at
150,000 dong ($7.1) each, its seven-month high, according to
Reuters data.
    Pharmaceutical firm DHG climbed 5.8 percent, and
food producer Masan Group Corp advanced 1.51 percent.
    The index is likely to further rise, given positive
sentiment and solid inflows, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       596.83               
              PREV. CLOSE       595.22               
                 % CHANGE        0.27%               
                                                     
                     HIGH       600.68               
                      LOW       594.51               
                                                     
        Change (%) 1-mnth        4.392               
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.619               
        Change (%) 1-year       25.792               
                                                     
             52-week high        596.4      27-Feb-14
             52-week low        462.13      30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
