Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, blue chips lend support
March 18, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, blue chips lend support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.23 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by
buying in blue chips, some of which are to be included in
portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETF).
    Stocks of food producer Masan Group rose 0.93
percent and Petrovietnam Transportation Corp jumped
6.88 percent.
    Both are to be added to the Market Vectors Vietnam ETF
 during this quarter's restructuring, the fund announced
on Friday.
    Technology firm FPT climbed 5.19 percent and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
advanced 0.59 percent.
    Analysts expected trading volume would rise strongly on the
stock market this week due to the funds' trading, which is
scheduled to end on March 21.
    Trading volume reached 117.5 million shares by midday on the
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, compared to the five-day average
level of 152.6 million, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       601.74           
              PREV. CLOSE       600.36           
                 % CHANGE        0.23%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       602.14           
                      LOW       597.78           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.289           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       18.726           
        Change (%) 1-year       24.724           
                                                 
             52-week high       603.24  17-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

