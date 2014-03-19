Vietnam index up 0.6 pct; debt delay boosts banks

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - Vietnam's VN Index rose 0.62 percent at Wednesday's break, lifted by gains in banking stocks after the central bank gave lenders more time to restructure loans and work on trimming down bad debt ratios. A new law governing classification of debts in banks would be delayed six months until Jan. 1 next year, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said on Tuesday. The SBV, which had previously delayed the process by a year, did not give a reason for the change of date, but analysts said it would give debt-laden banks a better chance to clean up their books. "The delay gives banks six more months to restructure their debts and allows enterprises to repay loans before the new regulation comes into effect," said analyst Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities. All banks gained, led by Hanoi-based BIDV, which climbed 2.38 percent. VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly-private bank by assets, which rose 1.79 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 603.58 PREV. CLOSE 599.85 % CHANGE 0.62% HIGH 604.9 LOW 600.42 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.402 Change (%) 3-mnth 18.723 Change (%) 1-year 25.196 52-week high 603.24 17-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)